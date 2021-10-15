Twitter Reacts: Dylan Larkin Suspended for Punching Mathieu Joseph

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will miss his first game due to suspension in a career that has spanned 433 total games.

The one-game suspension was levied by the NHL on Friday after Larkin retaliated aggressively against Mathieu Joseph of the Lightning.

“After what Larks has been through the last three months with his injury, it wasn’t nice to see," Robby Fabbri said following the Wings' 7-6 loss at Little Caesars Arena. "I’m not surprised at the way he reacted.”

The NHL posted an explanation for the suspension, stating, “Larkin and Joseph race towards a loose puck. Larkin cuts in front of Joseph to establish position. Joseph shoves Larkin, causing him to hit the boards and fall to the ice. Larkin then gets to his feet, finds Joseph, and swings wildly, punching the unsuspecting Joseph in the face with a gloved hand with sufficient force to knock him to the ice. This is roughing.

“This is not a case of two players who willingly engage in a mutual confrontation. Joseph has no warning that he is about to be punched, and Larkin gives him no time to brace for contact, defend himself, or choose to engage in the altercation. We understand that Larkin is frustrated on this play, but as our department has established in the past, players are not excused from punishment merely because they are acting in response to the actions of another player. What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the retaliatory nature of the punch, and the force with which it is delivered to an unsuspecting opponent.”

