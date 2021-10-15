CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Twitter Reacts: Dylan Larkin Suspended for Punching Mathieu Joseph

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 9 days ago

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will miss his first game due to suspension in a career that has spanned 433 total games.

The one-game suspension was levied by the NHL on Friday after Larkin retaliated aggressively against Mathieu Joseph of the Lightning.

“After what Larks has been through the last three months with his injury, it wasn’t nice to see," Robby Fabbri said following the Wings' 7-6 loss at Little Caesars Arena. "I’m not surprised at the way he reacted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av65O_0cSjV75700
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions' Week 6 Inactives

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 6 inactive list against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mailbag: Would Dan Campbell Ever Bench Jared Goff?

The latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on the possibility of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell benching quarterback Jared Goff and more.

Huddle Up: Detroit Lions' Week 6 Projected Depth Chart

Here are the members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

The NHL posted an explanation for the suspension, stating, “Larkin and Joseph race towards a loose puck. Larkin cuts in front of Joseph to establish position. Joseph shoves Larkin, causing him to hit the boards and fall to the ice. Larkin then gets to his feet, finds Joseph, and swings wildly, punching the unsuspecting Joseph in the face with a gloved hand with sufficient force to knock him to the ice. This is roughing.

“This is not a case of two players who willingly engage in a mutual confrontation. Joseph has no warning that he is about to be punched, and Larkin gives him no time to brace for contact, defend himself, or choose to engage in the altercation. We understand that Larkin is frustrated on this play, but as our department has established in the past, players are not excused from punishment merely because they are acting in response to the actions of another player. What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the retaliatory nature of the punch, and the force with which it is delivered to an unsuspecting opponent.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Larkin's suspension:

Comments / 1

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Dylan Larkin Facing Suspension For Cheap Shot.

Yes, 7-6. While the game featured lots of exciting offense, it also unfortunately featured our second dirty play of the season which might result in our second suspension of the season. After Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph dumped Dylan Larkin into the boards, Larkin turned around and punched Joseph with a...
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin faces hearing for punch: What does it mean?

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is in trouble with the NHL for punching a foe in the season opener. The league's Department of Player Safety tweeted Friday morning "Larkin will have a hearing today for Roughing Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph." Larkin was ejected at 11:40 in the second period...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Mathieu Joseph
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin ejected after check, throwing a punch

On a night with an old-school tribute to Dylan Larkin for being named captain of the Detroit Red Wings last season, Larkin brought an equally old-school vibe when he was ejected for punching Tampa Bay Lightning player Mathieu Joseph. Larkin, who opened the scoring for the Wings against the two-time...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings are 'pissed off' on Dylan Larkin's behalf

Editor's note: Dylan Larkin has been suspended one game by the NHL. Jeff Blashill delivered a defense of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, whose future is uncertain both because of a possible injury and disciplinary measures. Larkin did not practice Friday; he ventured onto the ice briefly by himself,...
NHL
chatsports.com

Wings' Dylan Larkin set for hearing with NHL; suspension could be coming

Detroit — Dylan Larkin was scheduled to have a hearing Friday with the NHL's player-safety board following his match penalty Thursday night against Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph. Larkin was checked from behind by Joseph into the boards in the second period of the Wings' 7-6 overtime loss at Little Caesars...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Red Wings#The Detroit Lions#The Cincinnati Bengals
WXYZ

INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin wants Red Wings to play meaningful games in April

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin wants the Red Wings to play meaningful games in April. He says that starts with playing with a swagger of legends before them. Detroit's captain talked one-on-one with Brad Galli about the exciting promise of Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, bouncing back from his scary neck injury, and the joy of playing in front of fans again.
NHL
WILX-TV

Larkin Suspended One Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Hockey League Friday suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for one game. Larkin was involved in a Thursday night altercation against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he was ejected from the game. Larkin had been checked head first into the boards in the second period and no penalty was called and he retaliated with a punch. Larkin missed practice on Friday and he will not dress for Saturday’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Watch: Larkin handed match penalty after punching Bolts' Joseph

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin received a match penalty for intent to injure after sucker-punching Tampa Bay Lightning winger Mathieu Joseph in the second period. The altercation began when Joseph hit Larkin into the boards from behind. The Red Wings captain responded by punching Joseph as he skated away. The Bolts youngster was slow to get up afterward.
NHL
theScore

Red Wings' Larkin suspended 1 game for roughing Lightning's Joseph

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was suspended one game for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph in Thursday's contest, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Friday. Officials handed Larkin a match penalty for intent to injure after he sucker-punched Joseph during the second period. Joseph initially hit...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Dylan Larkin to have hearing for supplemental discipline

Last night’s 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was frustrating in many ways. Among them was wondering what would have happened had the refs done their job correctly and immediately blown the play dead to call a penalty on Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for a dangerous hit from behind on Dylan Larkin that sent him into the boards.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings upset about hits Dylan Larkin has taken

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has taken a lot of abuse in back-to-back games nearly six months apart – with no punishment to the perpetrators. And his teammates and coach are upset about it. “I feel for him big-time,” Jeff Blashill said. “I waffle between feeling for him and...
NHL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy