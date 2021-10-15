Week 6 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Lions

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Lions on Sunday and improve to 4-2 on the season. They're road favorites in the matchup, but do will they get the job done?

Our team at All Bengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Season Record: 1-4

This week’s game is one where you can predict what coaches and players are going to say before a single word is uttered to the media.

“Throw the records out the window," or “every win in the NFL is hard."

These quotes ring true this week as the Cincinnati Bengals head to Detroit to play a winless Lions team. Cincinnati cannot play down or overlook this game under any circumstances.

I expect Joe Burrow to have a fantastic game considering Detroit’s pass defense is well below average with a pressure percentage ranking sitting at 23rd in the league.

The Bengals' defense cannot underestimate the Lions' rushing attack. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift will burn Lou Anarumo’s crew if they allow either one of them to pull an Aaron Jones (14 carries, 103 rush yards, 7.4 ypc) and bulldoze through their defense.

I expect a less dramatic game than the overtime loss we all watched last week.

Prediction: Bengals 35, Lions 14

Season Record: 3-2

The Bengals travel to Detroit on Sunday to face a Lions team they haven't lost to since 1992.

I'm reticent to pick the Bengals in a landslide, even with them facing one of the worst rosters in the league. It was toasty in Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, and 10 extra minutes in that heat won't help matters as the Bengals and Lions deal with injuries. That said, the talent difference is too wide between these teams.

Sunday brings a game where Burrow and the passing offense can find more consistency through the air. Detroit's secondary has been supremely fortunate this season. They allow 16.2 yards per reception and 11.2 yards per target to wide receivers; both are last in the league. Yet, they have faced the fewest WR routes (371), fifth-fewest targets (82), and ninth-fewest end zone targets (four).

Burrow continues his multi-passing touchdown streak, and Cincinnati moves to 10-3 all-time against Detroit.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Lions 20

Season Record: 2-3

The Lions are in the midst of a significant rebuild with injuries to key players on their roster.

Sunday will be a good opportunity for the Bengals' offense to finally take a step forward. Detroit's defense is ranked towards the bottom half of the league giving up an average of 27 points per game, a league-worst 14.6 yards per catch, and 130 yards on the ground.

Cincinnati's defensive line could have another big day and should be able to pressure Jared Goff. The Lions have three starting offensive linemen (Taylor Decker, Tyrell Crosby, and Frank Ragnow) on injured reserve. Goff has fumbled the ball six times so far this season (lost four).

The Bengals race out of the Motor City with the victory.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Lions 13

Season Record: 3-2

This is the week the Bengals finally have a solid offensive performance. The Lions are 0-5, but they aren’t a terrible team. The Bengals will need to work for the win. I think they take advantage of a poor Lions' secondary and pull away in the second half.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Lions 22

Season Record: 2-3

After a tough overtime defeat, the Bengals head into what feels like an easy victory. The Lions are 0-5 and have one of the worst rosters on paper. However, I don't think this will be a walkthrough. The Lions are at home, and they lost to the Vikings and Ravens on last second field goals. The Bengals also have a huge game coming up in Baltimore next week.

While I think there are some "trap game" elements to this, I don't think Cincinnati will come up short on Sunday. The Lions are just too depleted and their one strength (running the ball) is something the Bengals are effective at stopping. The real question is if this offense can finally get going and score 30+ points? They don't reach that mark this week, but they get the win.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Lions 10

Season Record: 2-3

The Bengals' offense hasn't scored more than 27 points in a game this season. That should change on Sunday against a Lions team that gave up 41 points to the 49ers and 35 to the Packers.

Detroit plays hard, but if Cincinnati is even close to a playoff team this season, Zac Taylor, Burrow and company will handle business in the Motor City.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Lions 17

For more on the matchup, watch our three keys to victory and prediction video below.

