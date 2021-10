Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader issued a statement following his knockout loss to Corey Anderson at Bellator 268. Bader suffered a first-round knockout loss when he was caught with an Anderson punch early on in their fight and then finished with ground and pound. For Bader, it was a disappointing loss after beating up Lyoto Machida in his last outing to advance to the tournament semifinals. The former Ultimate Fighter winner is still the Bellator heavyweight champion, but he has struggled as a light heavyweight as he’s lost two of his last three fights in the weight class by knockout to Anderson and to champ Vadim Nemkov before.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO