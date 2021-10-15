CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucie Arnaz Marks ‘I Love Lucy’ Day With Exciting Update About ‘Being the Ricardos’ Starring Nicole Kidman

By Joe Rutland
 9 days ago
In case you didn’t (or “dun’t”) know, Friday is “I Love Lucy” Day and Lucie Arnaz had a solid update about “Being the Ricardos” for fans.

Arnaz, who is the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, took to Instagram and shared the news with fans of the funny redhead all over the world.

In the three-plus-minute video, Arnaz said that she’d seen the movie starring Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi. “Being the Ricardos” is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Well, here’s Lucie (Arnaz, that is) with her thoughts on this film.

When you get that type of “wow” from Lucie Arnaz, then you must have a winner for “I Love Lucy” fans.

‘I Love Lucy’ Stars Receive Solid Representation Among Actors In Flick

Besides Kidman and Bardem, this movie also found actors to portray Vivian Vance and William Frawley, respectively. Nina Arianda will play Vance, while J.K. Simmons plays Frawley.

“Being the Ricardos” also features Jess Oppenheimer, Bob Carroll Jr., and Madelyn Pugh, comedy writers for “I Love Lucy” and future endeavors for both Ball and Desi Arnaz. Tony Hale plays Oppenheimer, while Jake Lacy portrays Carroll Jr., and Alia Shawkat plays Pugh.

Other well-known actors playing parts in the movie include two from classic TV shows. Tony Award winner and singing star Linda Lavin of “Alice” and Robert Pine of “CHiPs” also have parts, too. What those roles will be, however, remains unknown.

“I Love Lucy” featured Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vance, and Frawley as the Ricardos and Mertzes. The sitcom ran for six seasons between 1951-57. The marital problems between Ball and Arnaz have been well documented. Upon completion of “The Lucy and Desi Comedy Hour” in 1960 on CBS, they divorced.

Ball would go on and star in two other sitcoms on CBS, “The Lucy Show” and “Here’s Lucy,” between 1962-74.

If you have ever seen “I Love Lucy,” then you know, Outsiders, how much trouble Lucy gets in all the time.

One episode had Lucy invite “Superman” for Little Ricky’s birthday party. No, she really did invite “Superman” to the party as played by George Reeves. Lucy was getting revenge against her longtime nemesis, Carolyn Applebee.

In the episode, Superman can’t make it because he’s busy. Lucy? She dresses up as “Superman” herself. The episode finds Reeves appearing as The Man of Steel and saves Lucy from a certain fall from a building.

Reeves, though, didn’t receive a voice-over or written credit at its end. Why? Well, Ball didn’t want to spoil the belief children have in superheroes.

