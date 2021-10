Expectations are low if not non-existent for the Arizona Coyotes this season. After starting 0-4-1 with a league-worst -17 goal differential, the only expectation for the ’Yotes could be a last-place finish. This should not come as surprise either; Arizona’s entire offseason was about off-loading talent, using its salary-cap space, adding draft picks and prospects and not committing to any long-term free agent deals. More than half of the current roster will be unrestricted free agents next summer as Arizona is fully committed to not just to a rebuild but to a complete overhaul.

NHL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO