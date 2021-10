The family of Jamal Sutherland and their attorney are calling for criminal charges to be brought against the former detention officers they say are responsible for his death. Sutherland died while in custody on January 5, 2021, at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina. Footage released in May by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office shows deputies pepper spraying and using stun guns Sutherland, 31, multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bail hearing. After the footage was released, the Charleston County sheriff announced the two deputies involved in Sutherland's death were fired.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO