Kylian Mbappe partnered with Karim Benzema for France to lead them to the Nations League, leaving Real Madrid fans to manifest the same happening at club level. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during the entirety of the summer transfer window and it finally looked like the dream transfer would take place in the final week of the transfer period in August. However, PSG had other ideas and rejected bids from Real Madrid which were supposedly up to 220 million euros for Mbappe.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO