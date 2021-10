In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin spoke with media on Wednesday and touched on a few topics. Among them, his future with the team, whether or not he’ll make any trades in the face of a tough start for the Habs and Shea Weber‘s future. Meanwhile, Vitali Kravtsov talks about why he refused AHL assignment with the New York Rangers, plus the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to make a decision with their goaltending.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO