GUERNSEY – The Vikings took the long road trip to Kaycee in hopes of seeking to avenge a 70-6 drubbing a year ago at home. They did not disappoint. After knocking the kinks out after the long bus ride, the Vikings had bus lethargy in the first half of the game and it looked like the Buckaroos would find their first victory of the year. After taking a one point lead at the beginning of the second quarter, 8-7, Kaycee scored 20 unanswered points and took both momentum and a commanding lead to the locker room.

GUERNSEY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO