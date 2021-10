Masks could soon become optional in Broward schools, even as the school district continues to fight with the state over the right to mandate them. The School Board has a special meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a discussion on what to do about masks will be part of it, Chairwoman Rosalind Osgood confirmed. Board members previously had agreed to revisit the district’s mask policy, ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO