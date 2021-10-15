CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic violence awareness: Safe communities start with safe families

By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men are victims of some form of domestic violence. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. The presence of a gun in...

