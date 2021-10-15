Domestic violence awareness: Safe communities start with safe families

Throughout the month of October the Maple Grove Police Department and Town Green will be lit up in purple. It’s part of an effort to put a spotlight on an important issue. Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner explains, “Every year October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and bringing the Purple Lights Initiative to the city allows us to illuminate some our facilities to recognize the victims, honor those that have lost their lives, but also make a statement that in Maple Grove this is a top priority for our community.” Several people die in Minnesota due to intimate partner abuse every year. The purple lights at the Police Station and Town Green serve as a memorial to them, and all domestic violence victims, but also as a reminder that there are resources available before things ever get to that point. Werner urges, “If you are a victim, or if you know anybody who may be exposed to or is a victim of domestic violence, to first just call 911. That can get to those valuable resources going. Secondly is Cornerstone, that’s our advocacy organization that supports our work, and they have all kinds of resources that they can provide to victims and their family. So if they have to get a safety plan for example, or if they make that decision to leave the household, there are resources to support them, especially at that critical time.” You can find out more about what Cornerstone has to offer at http://CornerstoneMN.org. Two other area groups that offer resources to victims of domestic violence are St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Community, and Maria’s Voice.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO