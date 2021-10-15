The Sinner Season 4 premiere recap: Part I

There’s barely time for mutual recriminations over Natalie’s body as You Season 3 Episode 2 opens — Joe didn’t cheat! Love found the box! “You signed a lease for our crime scene?!” — before they just have to get rid of the body. Joe immediately knows the body needs to be found, if it ever is, far away from Natalie’s GPS-enabled devices and car; they’ll bury her in the state forest. Love snits that burial wasn’t such a good idea in Candace’s case, which reminds Joe to ask: what did Love do with Candace’s body, or Delilah’s? It’s safer if he doesn’t know, she replies. When talk turns to Joe’s having used the Anavrin meat grinder on Jasper’s body in Season 2, Love decides she can’t handle it and takes off with the baby, leaving Joe to clean up. He texts Matthew from Natalie’s phone that she’s going to look at a property out of town, bags her up (bitching about the poor construction of trash bags, which: relatable!), sticks her in her own car’s trunk, puts on the hat and coat she left in the front seat in case of traffic cameras, leaves the car at a rest area, and inters her. Some of his romantic feeling toward Natalie dissipates when he goes to send “her” last text — that “marriage is a trap” — to her sister Lisa, and sees that Natalie had previously asked Lisa to convince her not to sleep with “the boring neighbor,” but anyway: she’s in the ground now, so, problem solved!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO