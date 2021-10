Jonathan Clayton is a Mullinville resident and happens to also work for the Kansas Department of Commerce. He is leading the charge in Mullinville to hopefully accomplish something very difficult very soon - accomplish the grant funding approvals needed to eventually repair and renovate the old rural high school which has been part and parcel of the Mullinville landscape for over 100 years. The building holds special memories for generations of Mullinville community residents and their families, including Clayton.

MULLINVILLE, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO