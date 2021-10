Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez still doesn’t have social media on her phone, which she first revealed in 2019. At the time, she was Instagram’s third-most followed celebrity. “I do all of my posts through just texting my assistant and the caption that I want,” Gomez explained, calling from her home in Los Angeles.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series The global star has 265 million followers on the platform. On TikTok, she has 35.5 million fans, and on YouTube, she’s accumulated 29.8...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO