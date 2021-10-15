CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Zurich, IL

Thousands of pumpkins on display at Lake Zurich’s Jack O’Lantern World

WGN TV
WGN TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Halloween experience wowing crowds in the northwest suburbs....

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Carol Stream couple transforms yard into haunted cemetery

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A couple in Carol Stream has decorated their house for Halloween for the last 16 years. In a labor of love, the Canyon Trail Cemetery is now an immersive experience for the season. Thousands of people will visit the Canyon Trail Cemetery this Halloween season, with a project that began as […]
CAROL STREAM, IL
WGN News

CPD, CFD & Make-A-Wish help Portage Park boy become superhero for a day

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department teamed up with Make-A-Wish on Sunday to turn Navy Pier into a comic book adventure and help a boy play superhero for a day.  Cyrus Powers from Portage Park has cystic fibrosis. The nine-year-old wished to become the superhero “Minds-Eye.”  His mission: to save Chicago from […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Why does Lake Michigan lake breeze occur in Chicago when there are no storms in the area?

Why does Lake Michigan lake breeze occur in Chicago when there are no storms in the area or even in the region?. Actually, ideal lake breeze conditions occur in the absence of storm systems. The lake breeze is a phenomenon that occurs when air over the lake cools due to contact with chilly lake water and then blows inland. This happens regardless of other weather events that may be occurring. Air over the lake will be cooled from below whenever its temp is higher than the surface temp of the lake water. If larger scale environmental winds are not overpowering, the colder, denser air over the lake will move inland, and we note this as the familiar lake breeze. The lake breeze results from air density differences between heavier, chilled lake air and warmer, inland air. The greater this temp difference, the stronger the lake breeze tends to be.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Pizza

(Pumpkin is used a lot in Puerto Rico, hence the name.) 4 oz (1/2 cup) pumpkin puree (from a can or you can make your own as they do – We take fresh pumpkin, deseed and puree in a food processor) 2 teaspoons of salt. 2 teaspoons of pepper. Lite...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lake Zurich, IL
Lake Zurich, IL
Government
WGN TV

Dress up your furbaby for Lincoln Square’s Pup-o-Ween

LINCOLN SQUARE — Halloween is just over a week away and Lincoln Square is literally going to the dogs as it celebrates Pup-O-Ween. The spirited event will be held in the new Ainslie Arts Plaza and is specifically geared toward furbabies. In fact, you’re encouraged to dress up your dog...
LINCOLN, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy