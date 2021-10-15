More People Learning Korean after ‘Squid Game’ TV Show

The biggest thing on TV right now is the Korean drama Squid Game, an international Netflix series that has taken the world by storm and is apparently on its way to being the most-watched Netflix show of all-time despite pretty much everyone on the planet three weeks ago saying, "What the heck is a Squid Game?" The series follows a group of participants battling in an underground competition in which they play various games for a huge cash prize. But if you're one of the millions and millions of people who have watched the whole series, you're probably looking for something else to watch. Something with people in life-or-death situations, playing games for money, and dying horribly.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO