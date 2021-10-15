CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More People Learning Korean after ‘Squid Game’ TV Show

 9 days ago

A company offering online language-learning services says more people are learning Korean after the launch of a popular Korean TV show on Netflix. The language-learning company, Duolingo, reported the sharp increase in Korean learners. In Great Britain, 76 percent more people than usual signed up to learn Korean. In...

Reuters

Japan Princess Mako's long road to marriage nears its end

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, will be married next week after years of criticism over her fiance that led to their marriage being postponed for three years and resulted in her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Mako, who turns 30 on Oct....
NME

North Korea uses ‘Squid Game’ to criticise “beastly” South Korean society

A state-run North Korean propaganda website has used Netflix’s hit series Squid Game as criticism against “beastly” South Korean society. According to Reuters, North Korean website Arirang Meari published an article on October 12 where it reportedly said that hit series Squid Game is a reflection of South Korean society, where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace”.
Finger Lakes Times

South Korean Dalgona candy gets a 'Squid Game' boost

Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" rejuvenates the popularity of Korean Dalgona candy, with customers lining up to try their hand at the shape removal challenge. (Oct. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2f4945532ad74d569a24fc2595f6c56c.
The Independent

Princess Mako attends last Imperial rite ahead of wedding with ‘commoner’ boyfriend

Japan’s Princess Mako visited the Imperial Estate on Sunday to attend her final ceremony as a member of Japan’s royal family.She was accompanied by her sister, Princess Kako. The young royals waved and smiled at onlookers before entering the palace. On this trip, Mako is also scheduled to visit the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries and the family’s ancestors on Tuesday. She will also meet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on 22 October to formally announce her plans to marry Kei Komuro.Princess Mako’s fiancé Mr Komuro is a “commoner”, who returned to Japan in September for the first time since 2018...
AFP

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for South Korean candy couple

Simple, sweet, and fictionally fatal: the stallholder who makes the traditional South Korean children's treat featured in the global cultural phenomenon "Squid Game" -- and once associated with post-war poverty -- has hit a real-life jackpot. The Netflix smash hit series features a group of South Korea's most marginalised and deeply in debt, who compete in children's games for the chance of 45.6 billion won ($38 million), with lethal consequences. In one particular challenge, the contestants try to cut out shapes including a star and an umbrella from a crisp sugar candy called a dalgona, without it cracking -- and those who fail are killed. The life-or-death game was inspired by director Hwang Dong-hyuk's experience growing up in Seoul in the 1970s: but then, the prize for a child who successfully removed the shape was another free dalgona.
NME

‘Squid Game’: Anupam Tripathi on portraying migrant workers in Korean society

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi has opened up about his role as Ali in the hit South Korean Netflix series Squid Game. In a series of interviews with OSEN, Tripathi discussed the research that went into his portrayal of Squid Game character Ali Abdul. The actor highlighted the importance of Ali being one of the first migrant worker characters that play a major role in a Korean drama.
CNET

Squid Game is now Netflix's biggest TV show launch ever

On Twitter today, Netflix announced via Twitter that Squid Game had been watched by 111 million viewers. We suspected it was coming, but now it's official: Squid Game is Netflix's biggest launch for a TV show ever. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos suggested this could happen, stating the show had a...
CW33

North Korean website claims ‘Squid Game’ is popular because it shows ‘reality’ of South Korean society

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix isn’t currently available in North Korea, but that hasn’t stopped one of the country’s propaganda websites from praising “Squid Game.”. Earlier this week, a website known as Arirang Meari published an article briefly outlining the plot of the brutal Netflix show, which concerns a group of South Korean residents who compete in a series of children’s games for the chance to rid themselves of crippling debt. Those who lose the games, however, are killed.
northernstar.info

TV review: ‘Squid Game’

The Netflix series “Squid Game” is taking a toll across world cinema. As the most viewed series in Netflix history, the show takes credit for being one of the most dramatic, heartbreaking and traumatic shows in television history. “Squid Game” is a Korean thriller and drama series shown in 90...
CBS News

For some South Koreans, "Squid Game" hits too close to home

Seoul, South Korea — "Squid Game," a brutal Netflix survival drama about desperate adults competing in deadly children's games for a chance to escape severe debt, hit a little too close to home for Lee Chang-keun. The show has captivated global audiences since its September debut on its way to...
The Dad

“Squid Game” Is Now the Most-watched TV Show Across the Globe

There is a new No. 1 TV show in the world, and it’s Netflix’s Squid Game. It took less than a month to become one of the most-watched shows in countries across the globe. And the streamer revealed more than 111 MILLION people watched season one in the first 28 days of release. The previous record-holder? Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million people (and 100 percent of moms, according to my research).
TVGuide.com

7 Shows and Movies Like Netflix's Squid Game if You Need More Squid Game

The biggest thing on TV right now is the Korean drama Squid Game, an international Netflix series that has taken the world by storm and is apparently on its way to being the most-watched Netflix show of all-time despite pretty much everyone on the planet three weeks ago saying, "What the heck is a Squid Game?" The series follows a group of participants battling in an underground competition in which they play various games for a huge cash prize. But if you're one of the millions and millions of people who have watched the whole series, you're probably looking for something else to watch. Something with people in life-or-death situations, playing games for money, and dying horribly.
Collider

How To Watch 'Squid Game': Where to Stream the Korean Sensation

A game that can wipe away all financial problems in an instant—the only catch is hundreds of people have to die for this windfall to change someone’s life. Squid Game is an hour-long drama series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk (Collectors). The show follows a group of impoverished individuals experiencing different socioeconomic hardships, ranging from being a migrant worker to having a gambling addiction, competing alongside each other to win 45.6 billion won. The game takes on a sinister tone when it’s revealed that the price of losing the game is one’s life.
The Spokesman-Review

‘Squid Game’: Korean take on social dysfunction

Above: The Korean series "Squid Game" is streaming on Netflix. (Photo/Netflix) Series review: "Squid Game," written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-Yeon. Streaming on Netflix, in Korean with English subtitles. We’ve all felt it once or even a few times...
