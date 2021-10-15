CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S. Korea Launches Group to Debate ‘Living with COVID-19’

 9 days ago

South Korea has established a special group to debate methods for living with COVID-19 in the long-term. The country is making plans to reduce coronavirus restrictions and reopen the economy as vaccination levels rise. Under the strategy, the government aims to remove some coronavirus restrictions for citizens who can...

