The 9-Yard Line: 2021 Week 6 vs Packers

CHICAGO – It’s usually one of the most anticipated home games of the season for fans as they get the chance to witness the continuation of the oldest rivalry in the history of the National Football League.

That moment has arrived in 2021, as the Bears host the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field for the 203rd meeting between the teams. It’s been mostly one-sided as of late, with the Packers winning the last four match-ups while taking the overall series lead at 101-95-6.

Naturally, that makes for a very busy episode of “The 9-Yard Line” with Christine Flores and Larry Hawley on Friday afternoon. They had previews from the Bears and the Packers along with the best of the social media hype before the game, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ appreciation for WGN and even Chicago fans.

Plus Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron joined Larry to give his thoughts on the match-up.

