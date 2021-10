The Daily Wire, Scott Smith—a father who was arrested at a previous Loudoun County School Board meeting on June 22 after a debate over a draft policy on transgender and nonbinary students' rights escalated— alleged that his daughter was sexually assaulted at Stone Bridge High School by a student allegedly dressed with a skirt on May 28.During the June 22 meeting in which Smith was arrested after being dragged out, superintendent Scott Ziegler dismissed any concerns about assaults on school grounds allegedly committed by transgender students."To my knowledge, we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," he said."I think it's important to keep our perspective on this, we've heard it several times tonight from our public.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO