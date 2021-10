J.P. Taravella’s swim team did a fantastic job in the Broward County Athletic Association Championships, finishing in sixth place in their meet on October 16 in Sunrise. The Trojans had five swimmers finish in the top sixth in a race that included 23 schools, including a first-place performance from Mason Green in the 100-yard butterfly. He also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle while Miles Green came in fifth.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO