Carvana is hiring; here’s how to apply (Carvana)

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Carvana announced plans to fill 150 positions at its vehicle inspection center in Polk County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The online auto retailer is holding a two day hiring event at its Haines City location Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The company said it is looking for entry level to experienced inventory associates, automotive technicians and autobody and paint technicians.

Interested applicants can learn more here.

See a map of the Carvana location below:

WFTV