CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings Rookie LT Christian Darrisaw Could Make First NFL Start vs. Panthers

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uiLP_0cSjOXNd00

After making his NFL debut at left tackle last week, Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw should continue to improve as he gains more experience and shakes off the rust of dealing with a groin injury for nearly all of the last calendar year.

Veteran Rashod Hill started at LT in Week 5 against the Lions, but Darrisaw came in for the third offensive series of the game and the two rotated the rest of the way. Hill wound up playing 39 offensive snaps to Darrisaw's 28. With the rookie having another week of practice under his belt, it sounds like that distribution may flip this Sunday against the Panthers.

"Vikings rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw could start [his] first game Sunday at Carolina," tweeted Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. "Source said a plan this week has been for Darrisaw to play 'most' or 'all' snaps vs. Panthers."

Plans can change, but there appears to be a good chance of Darrisaw getting the start on Sunday and perhaps playing the majority of the snaps if he's holding his own. The Vikings' coaches might play it by ear to an extent, so there may be a chance of Darrisaw getting the entire game at LT if he's playing well.

However, that's going to be easier said than done against one of the best edge rusher duos in the NFL. Carolina's Haason Reddick and Brian Burns have combined for 29 pressures and 9.5 sacks in five games this season. Lining up against either one on every snap will be an awfully tough task for a rookie with fewer than 30 NFL snaps to his name.

But Darrisaw was a first-round pick for a reason, and showed some of his immense potential against the Lions by anchoring well and playing with plenty of power. He had some ups and downs, including some missed blocks in the run game, but he clearly has far more upside than a struggling career backup like Hill.

Darrisaw is just happy that he's finally over the groin injury, which required multiple surgical procedures this offseason, and is back to playing football.

“It was amazing, just the process of just going through everything," he said. "Just trying to figure out 'When would this all be over with and could I go out and play?’ We’re finally here, so it’s time to go.

"I’ve been learning the mental things of the game and everything that comes with it. Even if you have a bad play, great play … you’ve just got to move on and attack the next play. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have in this league."

Darrisaw said he'll be ready for whatever role the coaches give him this week. If he can hold up against Burns and Reddick in however many opportunities he gets, it would go a long way towards helping the Vikings get a much-needed win and potentially establishing himself as the clear starter at left tackle after the bye week.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Vikings OC Klint Kubiak: Even With Christian Darrisaw Back, Rashod Hill is "Our Guy" at LT

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw is a full participant in practice this week, marking the first time the rookie has had that designation all year. After dealing with a nagging groin injury all offseason — one that required a second procedure when the recovery wasn't going as hoped — Darrisaw is now in the process of getting up to speed and trying to earn his way onto the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Lions#The Pioneer Press#Lt
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Inactives: Dalvin Cook Officially Out, Patrick Jones and James Lynch Scratched

Dalvin Cook is officially out against the Seahawks, meaning it'll be Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah at running back for the Vikings this afternoon. It's a bit surprising that the Vikings chose not to elevate practice squad running back A.J. Rose Jr. for this game. They have just two healthy running backs, so if Mattison or Abdullah get hurt, they'd have to turn to fullback C.J. Ham as the other option for carries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

The Minnesota Vikings Are Big Losers In the Zach Ertz Trade

What’s that? You thought the Yannick Ngakoue trade for a second-rounder last preseason was an all-time disaster? Well, the Chris Herndon trade is here to politely ask you to hold its beer. After a preseason injury to the promising Irv Smith Jr., Rick Spielman reached for a replacement in exchange...
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Vikings-Browns Preview: Cleveland's Loaded Roster Presents Big Challenge for Minnesota

Coming off a strong performance against the Seahawks in their first victory of the season, the Vikings face a tougher task this week when one of the deepest rosters in the NFL comes to Minneapolis. The Browns are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, have a great head coach in longtime Vikings assistant Kevin Stefanski, and could be undefeated this year if not for a couple late mistakes against the Chiefs in Week 1.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

It doesn't get much bigger than this. The Vikings' backs are against the wall as they look to avoid a catastrophic 0-3 start and pick up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon. Standing in their way are the Seahawks, who have a seven-game winning streak against the Vikings since drafting Russell Wilson in 2012. However, five of those games were in Seattle, and Wilson will be making his U.S. Bank Stadium debut.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Dalvin Cook: When You Give Kirk Cousins a Clean Pocket, He's The Best in the Game

Dalvin Cook has had a front-row seat to Kirk Cousins' MVP-level start to the 2021 season, and he's been blown away by what he's seen. Cook was out there with Cousins for the first two games of the year, experiencing the veteran quarterback's poise and leadership in the huddle as he led the Vikings on what could've easily been a pair of game-winning drives. Sitting out Week 3 with an ankle injury, Cook got a different perspective, watching from the sidelines as Cousins played one of the best games of his life in a much-needed victory over the Seahawks.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

How the Vikings' Defensive Line Will Adjust to Life Without Michael Pierce

The Vikings reportedly could be without nose tackle Michael Pierce for "a while" after he aggravated an elbow injury in last week's loss to the Browns. Pierce hasn't practiced at all this week, suggesting he won't play against the Lions and could at least miss the final game before Minnesota's bye week as well. However, the fact that they haven't placed Pierce on IR suggests they don't think this will be a major long-term thing.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Four Potential Changes to the Vikings' Starting Lineup and Why They May or May Not Happen

We can talk all we want about the Vikings being better than their record suggests. Football Outsiders says they've played the toughest schedule in the NFL so far and gives them 2.2 expected wins in four games based on their overall performance. They have a positive point differential thanks to a 13-point win and three one-possession losses, two of which were entirely avoidable. They're in the top half of the league in all three phases — offense, defense, and special teams — according to DVOA.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
81
Followers
372
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy