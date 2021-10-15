CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Red River Waste Solutions files for bankruptcy

By Corinne Moore, Taylor Williams
WANE 15
WANE 15
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T57h5_0cSjO1Ss00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne trash company based out of Texas has filed for bankruptcy.

Red River Waste Solution, LP filed the paperwork Thursday in the Northern District of Texas.

Fort Wayne residents continue to have trash pickup missed by Red River Waste Solutions

In January 2018, Red River took over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling contract which covers over 25,000 homes. When the contract began, Red River averaged just under 3,000 complaints about missed collections per month for the first six months. In the first month alone, Red River caught 5,122 complaints.

Red River said that the pandemic increased its delayed trash collection as the Texas-based company failed to hire enough employees to cover the increased trash due to more people were staying at home.

Trash collection falling days behind, homeowners frustrated

In June of this year, WANE 15 reported more than 122,000 complaints from customers who have had their trash bins missed during collection.

“We only enter into contracts with vendors who are capable of doing the job right from day one. [But] its had nothing but issues over the past three or four years,” said Councilman Tom Didier (3rd district).

A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne said that it is “looking into the Red River matter.”

Hopefully we can continue see uninterrupted service at least for the time being while they work this thing out,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock (5th district).

WANE 15 also reached out to Red River and have not received a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
WANE 15

WANE 15

1K+
Followers
772
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy