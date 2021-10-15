Red River Waste Solutions files for bankruptcy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne trash company based out of Texas has filed for bankruptcy.

Red River Waste Solution, LP filed the paperwork Thursday in the Northern District of Texas.

In January 2018, Red River took over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling contract which covers over 25,000 homes. When the contract began, Red River averaged just under 3,000 complaints about missed collections per month for the first six months. In the first month alone, Red River caught 5,122 complaints.

Red River said that the pandemic increased its delayed trash collection as the Texas-based company failed to hire enough employees to cover the increased trash due to more people were staying at home.

In June of this year, WANE 15 reported more than 122,000 complaints from customers who have had their trash bins missed during collection.

“We only enter into contracts with vendors who are capable of doing the job right from day one. [But] its had nothing but issues over the past three or four years,” said Councilman Tom Didier (3rd district).

A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne said that it is “looking into the Red River matter.”

Hopefully we can continue see uninterrupted service at least for the time being while they work this thing out,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock (5th district).

WANE 15 also reached out to Red River and have not received a response.

