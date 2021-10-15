Steven Connolly: Joe Kenney's votes reminds me how much I miss Ray Burton

Gov. Chris Sununu took Executive Councilor Joe Kenney and other fellow Republicans on the Executive Council to task in recent interviews over their vote to not accept $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination rates because of what he called “conspiracy theories” and “mass false information.” New Hampshire is the only state in the country to reject the funds. The governor also singled out Kenney and Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler for advocating against allowing private businesses to impose vaccine mandates. “I had these ‘quote-unquote conservatives’ telling me government should control business. It really was bizarro world,” Sununu said. Kenney, who represents District 1, which includes all the towns in the Mount Washington Valley, said he is concerned about people losing their jobs because of federal vaccine mandates. Sununu and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) said rejecting the money would make it harder for New Hampshire residents to get the vaccine. Said Sununu: “Today’s vote by members of my own party, quite frankly, was a disservice to the constituents that we are all elected to serve.”

CONWAY, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO