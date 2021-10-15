CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Connolly: Joe Kenney's votes reminds me how much I miss Ray Burton

 10 days ago

I’m discouraged by the recent votes of Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. Anyone that has been in the North Country or the Mount Washington Valley for any length of time knows the legendary...

North Country:Councilor Kenney, Under Fire By Some, Gives Reasons For Vote

Joe Kenney, the North Country’s executive councilor, and his Republican colleagues on the council are under fire by some for rejecting $27 million in federal vaccine outreach money for New Hampshire. Wednesday’s meeting at the police academy in Concord — a location chosen for added security following a planned council...
POLITICS
This week’s TeleTalk question: Do you agree with Executive Councilor Joe Kenney on vaccination policy?

Gov. Chris Sununu took Executive Councilor Joe Kenney and other fellow Republicans on the Executive Council to task in recent interviews over their vote to not accept $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination rates because of what he called “conspiracy theories” and “mass false information.” New Hampshire is the only state in the country to reject the funds. The governor also singled out Kenney and Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler for advocating against allowing private businesses to impose vaccine mandates. “I had these ‘quote-unquote conservatives’ telling me government should control business. It really was bizarro world,” Sununu said. Kenney, who represents District 1, which includes all the towns in the Mount Washington Valley, said he is concerned about people losing their jobs because of federal vaccine mandates. Sununu and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) said rejecting the money would make it harder for New Hampshire residents to get the vaccine. Said Sununu: “Today’s vote by members of my own party, quite frankly, was a disservice to the constituents that we are all elected to serve.”
CONWAY, NH
Edelblut under fire for speech to ‘fringe’ group

CONCORD — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) and other Democratic leaders called on Gov. Chris Sununu to demand the resignation of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut for speaking Sunday “at an event of fringe right-wing extremists encouraging people to forgo public health guidance in our schools. “Frank Edelblut’s continuous disregard for...
Candidate's death forces ballot changes

BERLIN — The death of mayoral candidate Robert Haynes last week has forced a change to the ballots for next week’s Berlin city elections. Haynes was challenging incumbent Mayor Paul Grenier, who is running for a seventh consecutive two-year term in the office. The founder and pastor of Harvest Christian...
BERLIN, NH
N.H. delegation slams council for rejecting $27m

CONCORD — New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and health-care leaders urged the Executive Council to reconsider their rejection of $27 million of federal money when they meet Wednesday. The federal money was for boosting COVID-19 vaccinations across the Granite State. At a Zoom press conference Monday, an angry U.S Sen. Jeanne...
CONCORD, NH
Cam Bradshaw: We need to think carefully before taking over Route 110

With all due respect to the Mayor and Council, in regards to taking over maintenance of Route 110 from the state, what’s the big hurry? Extending water and sewer, and providing tax increment financing, if we decide to go that route, will be costly enough without throwing in responsibility for two more miles of road. They give two reasons for expansion.
BERLIN, NH
Children’s safety on State House tours questioned

CONCORD – With the number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise, some lawmakers question the safety of continuing tours for elementary school children at the State House where there is no mask or vaccination mandate and no requirement to report the number of legislators and staffers who have been infected.
LOUDON, NH
Valley Voice: Pumpkins in Jackson and a salute to Mr. Z

IT’S THAT GREAT PUMPKIN season time of the year, and the town of Jackson is again going … well, pumpkin crazy. In addition to the monthlong “Return of the Pumpkin People," happeningo through Halloween, this mountain hamlet is hosting at the Nestlenook Farm and Resort the “All Things Pumpkin Festival” today and Sunday.
JACKSON, NH
Susan Arnold, et al.: Protecting our forests

Forest conversion and fragmentation continue at a rapid pace. Loss of forested areas poses a growing threat to the integrity of the nation’s natural resources. Experts predict that at current rates, New England will lose 1.2 million acres of forest by 2060, along with 19 percent of its climate change fighting carbon storage capacity.
AGRICULTURE
Albany Town Column: Deputy town clerk/tax collector position still open

The Oct. 13 selectmen’s meeting had Kathy Golding and Jennifer Spofford seated with Kelley Collins taking notes. Selectman Rob Nadler was out sick. Dorothy Solomon and Bill Lake were in the audience. Among the items taken up was the fact that there was no information yet from the town’s attorney...
ALBANY, NH
Pine Tree and Sherman Farm: an a-maizing partnership

CONWAY — A record number of smiling Pandas have been seen in a cornfield in East Conway over the past six weeks. The Pine Tree School students had the honor of creating the theme this year for the enormously popular Sherman Farm Corn Maize. It’s the first time since 2007...
CONWAY, NH
Budgeteers mull consolidating Conway fire precincts

CONWAY — Budgeteers recently mulled the duplication of services in town, which is served by five independent fire departments. The five fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway Conway Village, North Conway and, Redstone. They each serve a section of town referred to as precincts. Some land is outside of the precincts so the town has to contract with the nearest precinct to have those areas covered.
CONWAY, NH
Commissioner calls BS on rep over budget blunder

OSSIPEE — At last Thursday's meeting, Carroll County Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) repeatedly hit a profane "BS button" while she blasted state Rep. Bill Marsh of Brookfield for being the supposed cause of a $900,000 county budget shortage. Carroll County is getting only about $1.2 million worth of "Pro-Share" money...
Senator Hassan cosponsors bipartisan bill to assist caregivers with out-of-pocket expenses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) cosponsored bipartisan legislation introduced by Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to provide working family caregivers in New Hampshire and across the country with a tax credit of up to $5,000 to assist with out-of-pocket caregiving expenses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
William Marvel: Empire vs. Conway

Thirty years ago, I considered running for the Conway School Board. I would have been an unusual candidate, because I had no child in the system and no spouse in its employ, but I was concerned about the dilution of the curriculum at the high school by a smorgasbord of vocational distractions. It was my fear that those distractions would multiply until the primary purpose and responsibility of public education was reduced to an ineffective, vestigial fragment. For most of a year I attended school board meetings, which taught me how little influence the board has on curriculum, and I decided not to run.
CONWAY, NH
Valley Promotions honors local volunteers

BARTLETT — Twelve local nominees were honored for their volunteerism Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett. The 12th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits “Volunteers of the Year Awards” was hosted by Laurie Ramsay and Clay Groves. Letters of congratulations arrived from N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, N.H....
BARTLETT, NH
Education Commissioner Edelblut under fire for speech at ‘fringe’ group meeting

CONCORD -- Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and other Democratic leaders called on Gov. Chris Sununu to demand the resignation of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut for speaking Sunday “at an event of fringe right-wing extremists encouraging people to forgo public health guidance in our schools.”. “Frank Edelblut’s continuous disregard for New...
CONCORD, NH

