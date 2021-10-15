Steven Connolly: Joe Kenney's votes reminds me how much I miss Ray Burton

Thirty years ago, I considered running for the Conway School Board. I would have been an unusual candidate, because I had no child in the system and no spouse in its employ, but I was concerned about the dilution of the curriculum at the high school by a smorgasbord of vocational distractions. It was my fear that those distractions would multiply until the primary purpose and responsibility of public education was reduced to an ineffective, vestigial fragment. For most of a year I attended school board meetings, which taught me how little influence the board has on curriculum, and I decided not to run.
Comments / 0