Andalusia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday, Chief Paul Hudson said. Police were dispatched to Mock Street at about 10:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officers found Domonique Terrell Curry, 32, of Andalusia, unresponsive in the roadway of the 400 block of Mock Street. Advanced EMS transported Curry to Andalusia Health, where it was determined he had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He later died of the injuries.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO