Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: May practice next week

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Penny (calf) is expected to return to practice next week when he's first eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve, Curtis Crabtree of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: No practice Thursday

Metcalf (foot) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. While tending to a foot injury the previous two weeks, Metcalf's practice reps have been managed prior to suiting up in back-to-back contests, so Thursday's absence may be a part of the Seahawks' plan to keep him as fresh as possible. Still, his status will be one to monitor Friday to make sure he's trending toward playing Sunday night at Pittsburgh.
NFL
Rashaad Penny
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Gets back on practice field

Wagner (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Wagner suffered a bruised knee in Thursday's Week 5 matchup against the Rams. He was held out of practice Wednesday but was able to retake the field Thursday which gives him a chance to be active Sunday against Pittsburgh. As expected, Wagner has been the heart of the Seahawks defense, while racking up 58 tackles across five contests.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs. Seahawks: Practice participation/injury report

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a relatively clean bill of health ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Only two players have been ruled out: Reserve defensive lineman Carlos Davis (knee), limited in practice all week, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He had shoulder surgery on Wednesday but has yet to be officially placed on injured reserve.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rashaad Penny Week 7 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Not worth the risk

With two Seattle Seahawks RBs now out and Rashaad Penny the top option, Seattle is doomed. Is that too strong of an opening line? I don’t think so. I’ve been prognosticating the demise of the Seahawks for roughly two seasons, after years of watching general manager John Schneider make horrible early-round draft picks while resting on the laurels of his 2011-13 draft classes. Now, with questions surrounding Penny and the rest of the backfield, what fantasy football options do managers have left?
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Waiver Wire Week 7: Rashaad Penny, Marquez Callaway, Donovan Peoples-Jones

With injuries piling up and six teams on a bye, Week 7 looks to be a bit difficult for fantasy managers. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all off this week. The Cleveland Browns, in particular, are dealing with a lot of injuries that fantasy managers should be aware of, especially since they are playing on Thursday. Be sure to keep up to date on who is practicing as it may make start/sit decisions difficult this week.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 7: D’Ernest Johnson, Rashaad Penny among top free agent pickups

Six-team byes are always painful, but when you mix in key RB and WR injuries, they’re particularly brutal. That’s why the top Week 7 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds feature a who’s who of…”who?”. Handcuffs like D’Ernest Johnson, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.D. McKissic, and Rashaad Penny could command much higher waiver claims than they should, while borderline WR3s like Donovan Peoples-Jones and T.Y. Hilton will be must-adds after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Seahawks have to roll with Collins at RB even with Penny back

The Seahawks entered the season with 2019 first-round pick Rashaad Penny right behind Chris Carson on the depth chart at running back, but Penny got hurt again in Week 1 and has yet to return to action. Rost’s 3 Questions: Can Seahawks’ pass rush find success vs Saints?. Now, Carson...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Spectates for another practice

Collins (groin) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism earlier in the week that Collins would be ready to go for Monday's game against the Saints, but the running back's second straight absence from practice doesn't bode well for his chances of avoiding the inactive list. Brady Henderson of ESPN.com suggests that Rashaad Penny (calf), who was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, would be in line for a big role out of the Seattle backfield if Collins can't play Monday.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 7 Fantasy Busts: Rashod Bateman, Rashaad Penny among top waiver pickups with bad matchups

We all know about season-long busts, but potential dud performances are waiting in the wings every week. Whether it's because a player loses playing time, gets injured, faces a tough matchup, or is just due for a cold spell, there are a number of reasons he can disappoint. Identifying possible busts ahead of start 'em, sit 'em decisions is paramount and can help prevent you from having disastrous weeks. We've picked out potential Week 7 fantasy busts, such as hot waiver pickups Rashod Bateman and Rashaad Penny and more established players like Joe Burrow and Elijah Mitchell, who carry risk into their matchups.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
Field Gulls

Rashaad Penny could erase his name from trivia books in coming weeks

The start to the 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks has been rough. In addition to getting off to a 2-4 start for just the third time in the Pete Carroll era and the second time since drafting Russell Wilson, the team has battled injuries to several key players. In...
NFL
Yardbarker

Timely Return Creates Good Opportunity For Rashaad Penny to Rewrite Rocky 2021

RENTON, WA — Rashaad Penny has run the ball just 13 times in nearly two years since tearing his ACL during a Sunday night game with the Rams in 2019. Two of those carries came in Week 1 of this year's campaign, in a much simpler time for the Seahawks, before he reaggravated a calf injury that had nagged him for much of training camp.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rashaad Penny 'revved up,' eager to prove worth in return to Seahawks' backfield

Trimmed down and feeling rejuvenated following a strong offseason program, Rashaad Penny went into the final year of his rookie contract with high expectations. For the first few weeks of training camp, the fourth-year running back looked poised for a big season, exhibiting the explosiveness and play making ability that led to the Seahawks using a first round pick to select him in 2018.
NFL
ESPN

Rashaad Penny is back from the calf strain that has sidelined him…

Rashaad Penny is back from the calf strain that has sidelined him since Week 1. It was the latest in his long list of injuries. "I really try to be available," he said. "Sometimes your body says no. Unfortunately, my body has been saying no to me a lot. I've been doing everything ... to not let that happen again." With Chris Carson on IR and Alex Collins missing two straight practices, Penny could have a big role Monday night against the Saints. "I'm ready to go. I'm revved up. I'm excited."
NFL

