Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: May practice next week

With injuries piling up and six teams on a bye, Week 7 looks to be a bit difficult for fantasy managers. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all off this week. The Cleveland Browns, in particular, are dealing with a lot of injuries that fantasy managers should be aware of, especially since they are playing on Thursday. Be sure to keep up to date on who is practicing as it may make start/sit decisions difficult this week.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO