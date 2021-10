Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been carted off the field with a calf injury in the team's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He will not return to action. He was ruled out pretty immediately due to the calf ailment, though that may be a result of the score of the game. The Browns are on a short week, as they're set to face off against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Nick Chubb missed this game with an injury of his own, leaving Demetric Felton as the only healthy running back.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO