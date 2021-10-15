CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling the Game: Life as a high school football official

By Burke Griffin
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 9 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you ask almost any Athletic Director, good referees and officials are hard to find. It’s a thankless job that true sports fans love and choose to do as a part-time profession – and that includes Local 5 Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger.

“At the varsity football level, there are almost always five officials covering each game,” explained Roethlisberger. “From the referee, line judge, head-line judge, umpire and to the back-judge, each has its own set of unique requirements.”

“We all have certain responsibilities on parts of the field,” added Roethlisberger. “Each of those positions has their own certain set of rules that you have to really focus in on and you’re paying attention to every single plate.”

High school football doesn’t have the benefit of television replay, so making the right call isn’t always guaranteed.

“We will admit we’re going to miss things every single game. Because you have 22 players on the field and only five guys watching,” said Roethlisberger. “We take pride in doing the best that we can, but we are also not oblivious to the fact that there’s going to be something that could get missed.”

And if there’s one main goal for officials, it’s to be as invisible as possible.

“Don’t get noticed,” Roethlisberger explained. “If people don’t know that you’re out there, who you are, and that you’re making calls, then you’re doing your job because we’re just letting the players do their thing. Hopefully to try and stay unnoticed throughout the game is pretty much our number one goal each and every week.”

