Soccer

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt Burton should have won more easily

By NewsChain Sport
 9 days ago
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt his side should have won more convincingly than the 3-2 victory over Morecambe at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Shrimps got off to a fast start when Liam Gibson gave them a third-minute lead but Burton rallied and goals from Tom O’Connor and Conor Shaughnessy turned the game around.

O’Connor’s second of the night gave the Brewers some breathing space before Cole Stockton pulled back a late consolation for the visitors.

Hasselbaink said: “Organisation wise we can do better than that for the first goal but it didn’t keep us down.

“We kept believing and we scored straight after which helped and within 20 minutes play we were winning 2-1 and I think we were in control of the game and we could have scored more goals.

“We looked really dangerous from set pieces today and when we countered them we should do better with our chances and get the final pass better and if we do that we finish them off.”

O’Connor doubled his career tally with his brace and Hasselbaink was delighted with his summer signing from Southampton.

“He has got a wonderful left foot,” the Burton boss said. “He is a very quiet Irish boy. We try and get him more out of his shell so that he talks a little bit more in the game and believes in himself.

“He could have scored two more. We want him to arrive in the box and he has got the engine to do that and he has got the left foot. Well done to him.”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was not happy with his side’s poor defending.

The Shrimps again found not problem finding the net away from home but still left empty-handed.

Robinson said: “It is not good enough.

“We scored another two goals away from home, we scored three the week before and we end up with no points.

“It is difficult to legislate the first goal. People let it go thinking it is going to go out of play and it goes straight in,” he said after O’Connor’s corner bounced in off the legs of goalkeeper Kyle Letheren after confusion at the near post.

“The second is a free header in the six-yard box. We know it has to be better. We can’t legislate for that. We can’t accept that.

“The difference between the two team is that there is a nasty streak in them. They win tackles and have that streak in them that we currently don’t have. I know what we need to work on and I know what we need to do going forward.

“We are a work in progress. I know we need a steelier side to our game. People say we are very entertaining but that is simply not acceptable when you lose goals like that.

“The opposition are not having to work for the goals. They are not great goals.”

