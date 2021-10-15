Train’s horn blared before man wearing headphones was hit on tracks, Wisconsin cops say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last few days have brought colder temperatures to Minnesota and Wisconsin, including overnight lows at or below freezing in some parts. But an incident overnight has the Barron County Sheriff’s Department asking, “Where do we begin with this one?” The department shared an image of a truck in the water, with an apparent ice fishing house behind it, not so much a thin-ice warning as it was a no-ice warning. The image was posted to Facebook Saturday morning, with the caption: “THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET.” The caption on the photo indicates that investigators say alcohol was a factor, and that it was the third incident involving operating while intoxicated that evening. More On WCCO.com: Truck Goes Through ‘Ice’ In Barron County In DWI, Sheriff’s Dept. Reports Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks 2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Next To Northwest Wisconsin Home

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO