Belmont Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

(Crowded Trade will make grass debut in Friday’s Carie Place Stakes at Belmont Park / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Klaravich Stables’ multiple graded stakes placed Crowded Trade will make his grass debut in Friday’s inaugural running of the $100,000 Carle Place, a seven-furlong Widener turf sprint for sophomores at Belmont Park.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO