Belmont Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

1st-$37,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 47.750, 1:13.570, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.560. Remembermom124313-11-hd1-hd2-132-26¾M. Studart3.70. Flight to Paradise120545-½5-2½3-hd3-23-3½M. Franco2.40. Deputies Edge120134-1½65-35-64-1¼H. Harkie44.75. Napoleon Complex111622-½2-1½4-2½4-1½5-12O. Hernandez Moreno30.25. Great Grand Son124461-hd3-½666G. Richards39.50. 2 (2)Corkman3.202.302.10. 3 (3)Remembermom2.902.10. 5 (5)Flight to Paradise2.10. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.25;...

BC-Entries Belmont Park

1st_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f. Steelersfanforlife121Swashbuckle120. Prince of Pharoahs123Dancing Buck120. Opt121Quiet Out East123. Alphalfa123Call Me Harry121. Straw Into Gold120Matty's Express123. Mo...
Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 16th, 2021

8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.130, 50.580, 1:15.600, 1:41.100, 00.000, 1:47.730. Trainer: David Fawkes. Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Big Drama-On the Dole. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Uptown Queen125536-hd7-½7-1½3-½1-1E. Jaramillo2.20. Raison the Glass12512107-½5-hd5-½1-½2-1½J. Diaz, Jr.14.20. Karenville120843-hd4-13-½4-1½3-1S. Camacho8.10. La Rusia125421-11-½1-hd2-1½4-3E. Zayas3.20.
Meadowlands Early Entries, Friday October 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Big Lee's Legacy (L), 120P. Lopez3-2-5James Frangella, Jr. 2A Looker (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.6-3-6Eddie Owens, Jr. 3Moon Unit Zapper (L), 123I. Castillo4-4-4Gregory Sacco. 4Simply Smashing (L), 123J. Ocasio7-7-4Eli Betancourt. 5No Sympathy (L), 120W. Kay8-10-7Clarence King. 6Hot Little Number (L), 123J. Gonzalez5-6-7Eli Betancourt. 7Ageless Artist ,...
Remington Park Results Wednesday October 13th, 2021

9th-$34,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.150, 44.870, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.900. Scratched: Custom Bobby's, Invincibility, Frank the Mayor, Belews Gold. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Hug the Munny124512-22-21-hd1-hdS. Elliott4.60. Mister Mmmmm121361-hd1-hd2-32-6¼D. Cabrera1.50. Sr. Bi Bi119723-hd5-15-33-1¼D. Chacaltana22.80. Agent McGee124254-hd3-24-½4-2R. Eramia2.80. Tavner124445-1½4-hd3-15-hdJ. Alvarez6.10. Falsely Accused1191776-½6-½6-nkL. Luzzi8.60. Sedaris122636-hd777R. Vazquez8.30. 9...
Todd Pletcher
thepressboxlts.com

Crowded Trade Will Make Grass Debut in Friday’s Carie Place Stakes at Belmont Park

(Crowded Trade will make grass debut in Friday’s Carie Place Stakes at Belmont Park / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Klaravich Stables’ multiple graded stakes placed Crowded Trade will make his grass debut in Friday’s inaugural running of the $100,000 Carle Place, a seven-furlong Widener turf sprint for sophomores at Belmont Park.
Hawthorne Results Sunday October 24th, 2021

1st-$9,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 46.010, 58.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.230. Skip the Smalltalk121133-3½3-51-1½1-2A. Reyes4.70. Final Call111275-2½5-3½4-3½2-4E. Giles3.10. Numero Primo1245676-hd5-1½3-¾C. Roman2.20. Street Edge121422-hd2-hd2-½4-2½J. Loveberry6.00. Chopper119311-11-1½3-25-5¾J. Lopez2.40. To the Bank121744-24-16-1½6-¾D. Sanchez25.40. Copper Crossing121656-hd777I. Wiseman45.10. 1 (1)Skip the Smalltalk11.406.403.40. 2 (2)Final Call4.202.60.
BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy. 4 (4) Bali Del Sol (B.Hernandez, Jr.)36.4015.8010.80. Off 1:34. Time 1:05.94. Fast. Scratched_Gillian Elizabeth, Swift Action, Argumental, Kancancutie, Elle of the Ball. Also Ran_Xtreme Gem, Stormy Stella, Girls House, Hard to Ignore, Devilly, Awesome Hope, Aboukir Bay, Wile E Away. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $31.60. $1 Exacta (4-12) paid $408.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-12-5-7) paid $1,901.88. $0.5 Trifecta (4-12-5) paid $1,005.45.
BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add

4th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5f, rain. Off 8:19. Time 0:59.77. Sloppy. Scratched_Sophisticated Boss, Verve's Sky. Also Ran_Amari S., Swamp Witch Haddy, Kitty's Posse. Pick 4 (8-2-1-2/5/8) 4 Correct Paid $284.60. Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $57.00. Daily Double (1-5) paid $19.60. Perfecta (5-6) paid $16.00. $1 Superfecta (5-6-7-4) paid $29.60. $1 Trifecta (5-6-7) paid $18.20.
BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 2nd_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 3rd_$2,337, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 1½mi. 4th_$3,012, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 5th_$3,096, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 6th_$3,386, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile. Blackdoor121Desert Conquer119. Lord Daddy128Jardin Del Este117. Pastrami128Nebak121. 7th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. Simulcast...
BC-Results CMR-6-Add

6th_$8,600, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 4:41. Time 1:12.94. Fast. Also Ran_Ocho Eighty Eight, Campechano, Kid Blue, Divining Star, City Brother, Knight's Treasure, The Great Bubu, Rap King. $1 Pick 3 (8-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $39.65. Daily Double (2-2) paid $18.00. Quinella (2-5) paid $110.70. $1 Superfecta (2-5-ALL-ALL) paid $188.50. $1 Trifecta (2-5-ALL) paid $78.15.
BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 4th_$14,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$38,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi. Hazel Rah122Flying Samurai122. Gold Buckle118Book of Romeo115. Altered120Cowboys Can't Cry115. Mr Hoover122. 6th_$22,000, alc opt cl,...
