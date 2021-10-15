Belmont Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021
1st-$37,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 47.750, 1:13.570, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.560. Remembermom124313-11-hd1-hd2-132-26¾M. Studart3.70. Flight to Paradise120545-½5-2½3-hd3-23-3½M. Franco2.40. Deputies Edge120134-1½65-35-64-1¼H. Harkie44.75. Napoleon Complex111622-½2-1½4-2½4-1½5-12O. Hernandez Moreno30.25. Great Grand Son124461-hd3-½666G. Richards39.50. 2 (2)Corkman3.202.302.10. 3 (3)Remembermom2.902.10. 5 (5)Flight to Paradise2.10. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.25;...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
