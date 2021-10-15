CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Gulfstream Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

1st-$28,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 45.850, 1:10.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.900. Scratched: Nureyev's Dream, Dr. Roger. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Give Me Two Steps113211-11-2½1-2½1-3½F. Calles2.30. Proud Contender119334-43-22-32-9¾L. Reyes3.40. King Force119543-hd2-13-83-9E. Gonzalez1.00. Wind Ninety Nine11945554-3½4-7¼C. Torres5.20. Got Floffy124122-14-2½55A. Arroyo29.60. 2 (2)Give Me...

midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Tuesday October 12th, 2021

1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.180, 46.710, 1:11.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.830. Scratched: Heart in Hand, Golden Spear, Valid Storm. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Adonis Creed123778-17-½4-½1-hdJ. Davila37.2017.406.4017.60. Pioneer Dancer120944-1½4-½2-½2-¾G. Rodriguez4.602.402.90. Masked120311-½1-hd1-23-1¾Y. Yaranga2.201.20. Herdsman12068997-hd4-¾A. Diaz54.00. Armonico120465-15-48-hd5-hdA. Bendezu71.10. Letcher120897-½6-296-½J. Leon53.50. Mr. Cat120222-hd2-23-27-1¼J. Musarro7.60. Ziggy Barcelona120156-28-1½6-½8-¾G. Lagunes10.80. River...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Results Wednesday October 13th, 2021

7th-$11,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.010, 47.070, 1:13.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.880. Kurious Kennedy124466-1½6-½6-½4-6½H. Herrera17.70. Gold Pass119887-15-½95-nkS. Barandela54.20. Top of the Podium121945-1½7-½7-26-5½J. Journet6.30. Rhine Falls124122-½4-½4-½7-4¼D. Aguilar3.30. Sennebec Summer120611-½1-23-½8-5B. McNeil1.30. Sassy Sapphire124354-1½3-½5-½9N. Haar68.10. 5 (5)Miss Oratory64.6025.8013.40. 2 (2)Shoot Me Straight24.208.00. 7 (7)Xingfu4.60. $1...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Results Thursday October 14th, 2021

1st-$19,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.380, 45.380, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.920. Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Revolutionary-Optimistic Bullet (BRZ) Scratched: Granny Jewell, Triple Bold Baby, Ignis. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Girls a Bullet123554-1½3-12-21-2¾S. Elliott2.70. Diva de Kela12024554-hd2-½R. Eramia2.60. Destiny's Love121411-11-11-½3-2½R. Vazquez2.80. Got Glee123323-hd2-hd3-½4-hdD....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Results Sunday October 24th, 2021

2nd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.970, 46.400, 59.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.940. Scratched: Gillian Elizabeth, Swift Action, Argumental, Kancancutie, Elle of the Ball. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bali Del Sol119434-14-23-11-1B. Hernandez, Jr.17.20. Madelyn's Magic1191189-78-1½5-2½2-1½K. Sterritt31.20. Vialetto119511-11-hd1-hd3-nkJ. Leparoux2.50. Xtreme Gem119763-hd3-24-14-3¼D. Cohen4.80. Stormy Stella119852-12-12-½5-1½T. Gaffalione3.50. Girls...
SPORTS
#Gulfstream Park#Equibase Company Llc#Fractional Final Time#1 09 400#1 22 300#Ch G#Trappe Shot Mazucambera
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-6-Add

6th_$39,000, cl, 3YO, 6f, cloudy. Off 3:40. Time 1:10.47. Fast. Also Ran_Half Right, The Beat, Sensemaker, Ascot Storm. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $115.40. Daily Double (3-5) paid $121.40. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $33.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-6-3) paid $75.04. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $78.10. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results LA-3-Add

3rd_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi, clear. Off 6:57. Time 5:31.45. Fast. Scratched_I'm All the Jedi, Nip Nap. Also Ran_Watch the Fed, Queen Verrazano, Lady Mo. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $12.40. $1 Superfecta (4-3-2-7) paid $219.00. $1 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $82.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Early Entries, Friday October 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Money Mike (L), 121T. Gaffalione5-x-xRodolphe Brisset. 2Emerald Express (L), 121C. Miller9-x-xPatrick Huffman. 3Injunction (L), 121R. Bejarano2-2-8Carlo Vaccarezza. 4Elevator Pitch (L), 124J. Grahamx-x-xBrian Lynch. 5Ping Pong Champ (L), 121A. Achard6-2-4Paulo Lobo. 6Engrave (L), 121J. Rosario5-4-2Paulo Lobo. 2nd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One...
SPORTS

