(Runaway Rumor returns in Saturday’s G2 Sands Point at Belmont Park / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Lawrence Goichman’s New York-homebred Runaway Rumour will look to make her third graded attempt a winning one in Saturday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Sands Point, a nine-furlong inner turf test for sophomore fillies at Belmont Park.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO