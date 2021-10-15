CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Afghan Man Shouldn't Be Tried for Murder of 3 U.S. Soldiers in War U.S. Started: Lawyer

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago

An Afghan man awaiting trial in Manhattan federal court on charges related to the killing of three American soldiers shouldn't be charged for deaths that occurred in a war the U.S. started, his lawyer said.

Haji Najibullah is accused of commanding the Taliban fighters responsible for the deaths of the soldiers, but his lawyer said the charges were "preposterous," the Associated Press reported.

After Najibullah pleaded not guilty to charges in a rewritten indictment against him, attorney Mark Gombiner spoke at a pretrial hearing and called the deaths of American soldiers an "immense tragedy."

"Nobody disputes that," Gombiner said.

He went on to say that it "is preposterous" that his client should be charged with murder by the U.S. justice system for the death of "American soldiers fighting in a war commenced by the United States."

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kiHa_0cSjLti800

Najibullah was already charged in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a reporter for The New York Times and another journalist. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

But the new indictment accused him of commanding the Taliban fighters responsible for a fatal ambush of the three service members in Afghanistan in 2008.

The attack killed Matthew L. Hilton, of Livonia, Michigan; Joseph A. McKay, of Brooklyn, New York; and Mark Palmateer, of Poughkeepsie, New York. Najibullah was also charged with playing a role in the downing of a U.S. military helicopter later in the same year.

Gombiner said evidence will show the allegations are not true.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla interrupted Gombiner, accusing him of having "gone off on a huge P.R. campaign."

She added: "I want you to talk to me and not the press."

The lawyer, however, said prosecutors were to blame for publicizing the charges through a news release "that was circulated around the world." The lawyer noted that he refused to comment when reporters asked him about the new charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton told the judge that Gombiner was raising arguments "that have been raised and dismissed before, particularly as it relates to the Taliban."

Najibullah, 45, was extradited to the United States last year to face charges including hostage-taking, conspiracy and kidnapping.

The original indictment charged him with orchestrating the abduction of David Rohde, who then worked for The New York Times , and Afghan journalist Tahir Ludin, when they were on their way to interview a Taliban leader.

Both men made a dramatic escape from a Taliban-controlled compound in Pakistan's tribal areas more than seven months after their November 10, 2008, kidnapping. Their driver, Asadullah Mangal, was a third kidnapping victim. He escaped a few weeks after Ludin and Rohde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkd6r_0cSjLti800

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. detains 14 Mexican soldiers who accidentally crossed border

Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained at the border in El Paso early Saturday after accidentally crossing into the United States, Customs and Border Protection said. One soldier was cited for possessing marijuana for personal use, CBP said in a statement, and all were returned to Mexico within five hours. Border...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Livonia, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#U S Soldiers#War#Afghan#American#Taliban#The Associated Press#The New York Times
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
siouxlandproud.com

185th members to be deployed to aid Afghan refugees in U.S.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Iowa Air National Guard will be deployed in an effort to bring soldiers and refugees to U.S. According to the release, approximately 65 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
SIOUX CITY, IA
fox5ny.com

Helping Afghan refugees adapt to U.S. life

Families are reuniting as hundreds of Afghan refugees try to rebuild their lives in the United States. FOX 5 NY visits Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to see how service members are helping residents at 'Liberty Village.'
IMMIGRATION
Derrick

Lawyer: 'Preposterous' to blame Afghan man in US war deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for an Afghan man awaiting trial in Manhattan federal court on charges that he commanded the Taliban fighters responsible in the killing of three American soldiers said Friday it was “preposterous" to charge his client in deaths that occurred in a war the U.S. started.
MANHATTAN, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trudy Rubin: Afghans who helped U.S. face Taliban revenge if we don’t save them now

Before the U.S. exit from Kabul, we heard fine White House words about saving Afghan allies who helped U.S. troops. Yet the majority of the 18,000 Afghans applicants for special immigrant visas (known as SIVs) which were designated by Congress for translators and other military helpers, were left behind during the chaotic evacuation. The State Department has admitted to this.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
611K+
Followers
65K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy