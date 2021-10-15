Man Charged With Raping a Woman on Board a Pennsylvania Train Now Detained
A police officer reportedly found the suspect on the train partially dressed with the victim...www.newsweek.com
A police officer reportedly found the suspect on the train partially dressed with the victim...www.newsweek.com
very disturbing that no one tried to stop the incident and then further in the article they talk about a 14 yr old working at a McDonald's where she was groped and that the parents are suing McDonald's.....my question on that one is how the heck was a 14yr old working at McDonald's plus why wasn't anything done to this manager as soon as it was reported and showed up on video surveillance
every single one of those passengers that can be seen watching, witnessing, such a horrific act also needs to be arrested and fully prosecuted for doing nothing to protect another human being!!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 what if they were the victim would they want others to just sit/stand by and watch?????
you can't tell that nobody stepped in what a saide world we are living in any more I hope that' all the onlookers have something come back on them
Comments / 61