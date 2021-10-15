CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged With Raping a Woman on Board a Pennsylvania Train Now Detained

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
A police officer reportedly found the suspect on the train partially dressed with the victim...

Nick Pulli
9d ago

very disturbing that no one tried to stop the incident and then further in the article they talk about a 14 yr old working at a McDonald's where she was groped and that the parents are suing McDonald's.....my question on that one is how the heck was a 14yr old working at McDonald's plus why wasn't anything done to this manager as soon as it was reported and showed up on video surveillance

remain anonymous
8d ago

every single one of those passengers that can be seen watching, witnessing, such a horrific act also needs to be arrested and fully prosecuted for doing nothing to protect another human being!!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 what if they were the victim would they want others to just sit/stand by and watch?????

Tahnja Ort
9d ago

you can't tell that nobody stepped in what a saide world we are living in any more I hope that' all the onlookers have something come back on them

