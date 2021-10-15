CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Florida Condo Associations Need Reserves in Place for Safety Repairs, Task Force Says

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The task force was formed by a section of the Florida Bar to make recommendations to prevent future...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
usf.edu

Florida Hospital Association says this summer's delta COVID surge is 'over'

Hospitalizations in the state due to COVID have dropped below levels from the same date a year ago, according to the association and federal data. . Saying Florida's summer delta surge is "over," the Florida Hospital Association reported Friday that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped below levels from the same date a year ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Boards Of Directors#Condo#Task Force#The Florida Bar#The Real Property#The Associated Press#Champlain Towers
arcamax.com

Editorial: After Surfside building collapse, a needed focus on condo safety

A federally appointed team of engineering experts is investigating what caused the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside to collapse in June, killing 98 people. While understanding the science behind the tragedy is critical, the collapse also exposed dangerous gaps in how condominiums in Florida are managed and maintained. That’s why a new report from a task force from a section of the Florida Bar is such a solid starting point as the Legislature looks to prevent another catastrophe.
ECONOMY
Bonner County Daily Bee

Housing task force seeks solutions

SANDPOINT— Members of the Sandpoint Workforce Housing Task Force were introduced at the Oct. 6 council meeting. Rognstad revealed the task force members are an ever growing board which act as an advisory body to the mayor to help identify and vet new ideas to solve the area’s workforce housing issues.
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Insurance Journal

After Surfside, Task Force Calls for Sweeping Changes in Condo Law

Four months after the collapse of a 12-story South Florida condominium building left 98 people dead, a Florida Bar task force has recommended major changes in how condo associations operate, including a requirement to maintain larger cash reserves for repairs and to limit owners’ ability to block repairs. “The task...
LAW
Ocean City Today

Condo association insurance only for exterior

(Oct. 15, 2021) Condominium associations provide master policy insurance coverage, but a master policy usually covers only the building’s exterior and common areas. To have coverage for what is inside your condo unit, an H06 insurance policy is usually recommended and, in most cases, required, especially if there is a mortgage on the property.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bloomberg

In Florida, Petty Condo Politics Jeopardizes Residents' Safety

Half the balconies on the 23-story high-rise condominium building needed repairs, sometimes breaking off in pieces and threatening units below. To reduce the load, one owner was asked to move her plants inside and be patient until the spalling concrete could be fixed. But the $11.9 million repair plan for...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pretty tower, ugly deal, critics say of plan to build condo on public land at Florida beach

They came with blowhorns and plenty of moxie, ready to blast the news that Hollywood doesn’t need another 30-story luxury condo tower on the beach — especially one built on taxpayer-owned land. Close to 100 residents, many waving “No Private Condo” signs, gathered Sunday morning at the beachfront site where the tower would be built if city commissioners sign off on the controversial deal. In ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Florida Legislator Says DeSantis Wants Police to die of COVID

A Democratic Florida state legislator says that Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent call for a special legislative session to address the vaccine mandates the Biden Administration was nothing more than a ploy to get more police officers to contract and die from COVID. “That’s something that cannot wait until the regular...
FLORIDA STATE
defenders.org

Former Federal and State Officials Draw Line in the Sand for Okefenokee

In a full-page advertisement published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week, a wave of former federal and state officials—as well as Georgians of influence—called upon the state of Georgia to permanently end the threat of mining near Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. For a project beset by failed community relations, faulty science and a near-universal lack of support, it is another blow for Twin Pines Minerals and the latest salvo in a fight for nothing less than the preservation of Okefenokee as we know it today.
GEORGIA STATE
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Pennsylvania employers will have to pay $13.50 an hour if they get state incentives: Wolf

Employers in Pennsylvania who receive state grants or tax breaks will have to pay workers at least $13.50 an hour, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. The executive order is a way to boost the pay for thousands of residents despite the General Assembly not increasing the minimum wage in the state above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, Wolf said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
611K+
Followers
65K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy