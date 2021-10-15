Black Transgender Man Shot in Mississippi Died at Hospital After Driving Himself There
Mel Groves' death is at least the 39th violent death of a transgender or gender-nonconforming person in...www.newsweek.com
Mel Groves' death is at least the 39th violent death of a transgender or gender-nonconforming person in...www.newsweek.com
Wow. There are some nasty comments here from people I would venture to guess call themselves Christian or at least “quote” the Word of Our Heavenly Father as acceptable evidence of their thought process. If you’re going to use The Bible or reference it in your hatred, please, at least read the rest. No human is to place themselves in a seat of judgement. God Himself is the only judge. Our job as followers of Christ is to show the same love that He did. For every living person. Perhaps a better approach to “ending” homosexuality and transgenderism isn’t hate. Perhaps we’re ACTUALLY (we really are) called to do our best to change their hearts through acting MORE CHRIST LIKE.... (we really are).
why mention transgender if you don't know why it happened. could as easily been a drug deal.
Comments / 27