James Stevé, a Black police officer in the UC San Diego division of the UC Police Department, filed a lawsuit against the UC Board of Regents and UCSD in response to racially-discriminatory actions he experienced while serving. In the complaint filed on July 23, Stevé claims that actions by the UCSD-PD and UCSD led to him losing financial stability and security, as well as suffering negative effects on his mental health.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO