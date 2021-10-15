CurderBurger petition creator gets a taste of the limited burger

A welcoming sign in Smithfield: (L-R) Nick Hess, Julie Hess and Tim Ryan. Photo by Diane Catanzaro. Farm-to-table dining AND craft beer brewed on premises in a small-town historic building? Yes, please! If this sounds good to you, check out the Red Point Taphouse in Smithfield. Nick Hess and Derek Joyner connected as youth league baseball coaches in Smithfield, and are fans of craft beer. Tim Ryan been homebrewing since 1992 and has been a member of the Smithfield HAMS (Hop and Malt Society) homebrew club since 2014. Nick and Derek were tossing around the idea of opening a farm-to-table restaurant serving “elevated Southern” food, and beers with as much character as the food. They served up a pitch to Tim, he checked the signs, and wham, the idea was a veritable home run. Together these three teamed up to open the Red Point Taphouse in the summer of 2021.

SMITHFIELD, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO