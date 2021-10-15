CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CurderBurger petition creator gets a taste of the limited burger

By Kailin Schumacher
WBAY Green Bay
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - An April Fools’ joke became reality for one day at Culver’s. Culver’s made Jerry Behrendt’s dreams come true on National Cheese Curd Day, Friday when they offered their limited “CurderBurgers.”. The CurderBurger started as a fake menu item for April Fools’ Day, teasing cheese-obsessed customers...

www.wbay.com

