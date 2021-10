Sony Music Entertainment continues to put more investment behind its podcast venture. The latest move is to make two podcast-focused hirings among its executive ranks. In the first, Sony has hired Yvonne Gerald to become its VP of Podcast Marketing. In her new role, Gerald will oversee the planning and development of innovative marketing strategies to launch, brand and develop podcasts throughout the product life cycle. She will work closely with platform partners, internal production teams and external partners to build awareness and drive audience expansion for the company’s growing podcast slate. Gerald will report to Senior VP of Podcast Business Development Emily Rasekh.

