CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

36 Best Gift Ideas for Any Coffee Connoisseur

By Mary O'Brien
Esquire
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to coffee, true java fans get serious: taste testing different beans, precisely heating water, avidly...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Cold Brew#Connoisseur#Food Drink#Java
NBC News

The best gifts for wine lovers in 2021: Wine gift ideas for everyone

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. When it comes to shopping for the wine...
DRINKS
KRON4

Best gifts for cats

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Holidays and cat birthdays are the perfect excuse to spoil your feline friend. Whether your cat likes to spend all day lounging, exploring the outside world or pouncing on its toys, it’s sure to love receiving a fun gift. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your cat, comparing the most popular cat gifts is a great way to begin.
PETS
olivemagazine.com

Best coffee pod holders

Looking for the best coffee capsule holder? Want a handy, stylish holder to keep your coffee pods? Here’s our round-up of the best coffee pod holders, from rotatable towers to copper baskets and touch sleeve dispensers, so you can save on kitchen space and keep your worktop looking organised. Take...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

The Best Tech Gifts for Women

The women in your life could undoubtedly use a gift that makes their lives easier, and you would probably have your life made easier. So we've put together this list of perfect gifts that are all a click away. Style and function are top of mind here. There's a voice...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sunset.com

The Best Gifts to Get the Coffee Lovers in Your Life For the Holidays and Beyond

Give the gift they’re really craving: coffee and coffee accessories!. While gift-giving can be difficult, coffee lovers might be some of the easiest to satisfy. All they want is a good kick of caffeine (and maybe some creamer on the side). With that in mind, there are tons of directions you can go when it comes to gifts, from pour-over setups and bean samplers to machines that will keep the coffee flowing with little human interaction. In order to make sure you get the coffee lover in your life the perfect goodies, figure out first how they take their coffee.
SHOPPING
smartertravel.com

The 11 Best Gift Ideas for Men Who Love to Travel

“What do you want for a birthday/Christmas/anniversary gift?” “Nothing.” If you’ve ever had this exact conversation with the impossible-to-shop-for man in your life, we feel your pain and have a solution—this carefully curated list of the 11 best gift ideas for men who love to travel. All of the products...
TRAVEL
robbreport.com

7 Stylish Coffee Mugs to Make Your Joe Look as Good as It Tastes

For coffee drinkers, having a go-to mug is essential—so much so that it’s almost part of the day-to-day brewing ritual. Some have sentimental value, like the one you picked up on your Paris vacation or the old college cup that’s been in the cabinet for decades, while others are more utilitarian. No matter your preference, it’s never a bad time to trade in your weathered coffee mug for something more stylish, especially as temps cool and warm drinks become essential. Since everyone’s personal taste is a bit different when it comes to this category, we’ve rounded up a wide range of options, from a “smart” mug to more classic ceramic designs. See seven select mugs below.
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best coffee advent calendar

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are a lover of both the holiday season and a warm cup of coffee, then try a coffee Advent calendar this year. Advent calendars, traditionally used to countdown the days until Christmas, are a great way to get yourself in the holiday spirit. Each day will bring you a brand new cup to try and enjoy. Whether you prefer K-Cups or a French press, there is the perfect advent calendar for you. The TeaRevv 2021 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn is a great calendar that lets you choose between whole bean and ground coffee.
DRINKS
ETOnline.com

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

With the holidays right around the corner, there are plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
howsweeteats.com

2021 Gift Guide: 45 Gifts Under $25 and the Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas.

All of my favorite gifts under $25 are here for 2021! The perfect stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, work gifts, teacher gifts, everything you can imagine!. Gift guide week is HERE! We’re kicking this off with the best stocking stuffer gifts – these gifts are all under $25!. I know it...
SHOPPING
mensjournal.com

The Best Slippers To Gift To Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
APPAREL
HeraldNet

Top 58 Best Gadgets & Holiday Gift Ideas to Buy (2021 Review)

You need to act fast if you want to buy a good present this Christmas. Gadgets are already selling quickly. Shipping delays and supply chain shortages will add even more chaos to this holiday season. Fortunately, you can find plenty of great gifts online today. It’s easier than ever to...
ELECTRONICS
wfla.com

Best fall coffee mug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fall is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful times of the year. It doesn’t just bring a change in the color of leaves and the weather; it also brings hot, delicious drinks to enjoy. What better way to enjoy the autumn leaves and scenery than to have a hot cup of coffee in a mug that’s just as beautiful as the season? Whether you’re obsessed with the fall season or you don’t care much for it, these mugs are great for any sort of drink and can still be used all year round. If you’re looking for well-crafted and beautiful fall-themed mugs, the Good Morning Pumpkin Campfire Mug is a fantastic choice.
DRINKS
Design Milk

The Best Gift Ideas for the Jewelry + Watch Obsessed

You know who we’re talking about, the names on your list who believe in making a statement with their everyday appearance, well, every day. These little accessories that are the something extra that will take a look from A to A+. If you’re on the lookout for a unique piece of jewelry or a special watch that they’ll still be talking about next December, we’ve got you covered. From handmade earrings and sleek watches to 3D printed rings and bracelets – these modern jewelry and watch picks make the perfect holiday gift for that special someone on your list.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

20 Gifts For People Who Need Coffee to Survive

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Finding the perfect gift for the self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur in your life is something...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy