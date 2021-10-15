CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halloween horror movie picks: 10 great fright flicks from 2020-21

By Jim Harrington
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has been no shortage of scares over the last couple of years. Most of them, of course, came from the real world — as COVID-19 put all of us, to some degree or another, in very real danger. Yet, there’s also been a fair share of spooky things...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

10 Cloverfield Lane Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Did Not Know She Was Making A Cloverfield Movie

Once upon a time, it seemed as if "Cloverfield" movies were about to become all the rage. Think about it: How great is the idea of a loose anthology of horror/thrillers that, yes, share tons of tiny blink-and-miss-it Easter eggs connecting one film to the previous one, but mostly only maintain a sense of "continuity" through their shared tone and intention? Yeah, that's the good stuff. The original Matt Reeves-directed monster movie "Cloverfield" felt like a solid enough proof-of-concept display of this ambition, though Dan Trachtenberg's "10 Cloverfield Lane" took that general template and dramatically raised the bar with its story of three individuals trapped together in a post-apocalyptic bunker as the world may or may not have ended outside. Only the exceedingly poor reception to "The Cloverfield Paradox" seemed to put a stop to this budding series of low-budget (yet high-reward) movies, but "10 Cloverfield Lane" still stands tall as the franchise highlight five years later.
MOVIES
CBS DFW

Rowlett Family Creates Horror Characters From Scratch For ‘Nightmare’ Halloween Display

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you love horror movies, then a family in Rowlett has just the yard for you in time for Halloween. Each year Noel Gutierrez and his family put on a display they’ve coined Nightmare on Hanover Court, filled with nearly two dozen realistic horror characters all built from scratch. Scary yard in Rowlett for Halloween (Nicole Nielsen – CBS 11). “I get mannequins, and we get the clothes for them,” said Gutierrez. “It takes a lot of thrift shopping, a lot of yard sales to get them all dressed up. I paint them, put the eyes in them.” Each year...
ROWLETT, TX
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Lulu Wilson
crowsneststpete.com

Staff picks: Movies worth watching in your Halloween pajamas

Halloween is here again, and that means it’s time to break out the candy corn, carve pumpkins and, of course, watch all those bone-chilling scary movies. Whether you’re a fan of classic horror or prefer a heartwarming Halloween tale, The Crow’s Nest staff spooky movie favorites offer something for everyone this season.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The 21 best horror movies streaming on Netflix UK

From cult classics to scary slashers, these are the best horror movies streaming on Netflix UK now. For horror fans, October is the magical time of year when we can finally get revenge for a year full of cutesy cartoons and sugary rom-coms by unleashing some cinematic terror into the queue. Come Halloween, Netflix is packed with horrific tricks and ghastly treats. Among the best horror films currently streaming in the UK, you'll find paranormal fights and nervous giggles, relentless slashers and flesh-gnashing ghouls. Get ready to sleep with one eye open, and for the love of god don't answer the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movie#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror
Gamespot

18 Best Horror Movies From Female Directors

There have been some fantastic horror films directed by women over the years, and here are some of the best--and scaries. Halloween may only come once a year but horror movies are forever--and we're always trying to curate new and better lists to help you make your terrifying viewing experiences that much more intense. So, rather than zero in on a specific sub-genre or style of movie this time around, we're turning our gaze to the people behind the cameras. Here are 18 spine-chilling horror movies directed by women.
MOVIES
Esquire

10 Secrets From the Sets of Your Favorite Horror Movies

You may know every plot point in Hollywood's most famous horror movie classics, like Halloween, Scream, and The Blair Witch Project, but there's plenty drama to be discovered behind-the-scenes. From last-minute casting changes to salary negotiations gone awry and even on-set accidents, the stories from the sets of some of the canon's horror classics will have the hair on the back of your neck standing up in no time. Study up for your next movie trivia night, a few of the frightfully delicious morsels below will shock even the most hardcore fans.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Great horror flicks to stream for spooky October viewing

We’re well into October, which has been collectively recognized as spooky season for years. The weather is changing and it’s time to curl up and get cozy with some scary streaming movies. However, horror is very much mood- and taste-based. Some people enjoy ghost movies over slashers, zombie flicks instead of sci fi. So here are a few new and off-the-beaten path suggestions for whatever you might prefer, across Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max.
MOVIES
headstuff.org

10 Spine-Chilling Scenes From Non-Horror Movies

We all love to be scared. Even those people who refuse to watch horror movies because they get too scared still have the urge to peek at their TV screens behind the security of their couch pillows. Horror, more often than not, works so well because it taps into our senses, presenting us with an eschewed representation of the world we live in – whether you choose to embrace it or not.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
ETOnline.com

Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy, Movie Picks and More

Ready for spooky season? October 31 is around the corner, and our shopping carts are full of Halloween essentials!. After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2021 is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween plans are -- whether you're heading to the movie theater to watch Halloween Kills, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends -- ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.
SHOPPING
d1softballnews.com

Here are 5 thrilling horror movies on Netflix to spend an unforgettable Halloween with friends

Halloween is a very popular holiday in Italy too. Children wear dark costumes and hunt for candy saying “trick and treat”. Adults, on the other hand, immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the night of All Saints thanks to the horror stories. For those who do not take advantage of the bridge to travel, the best thing is to watch a scary movie with friends.
MOVIES
Herald Tribune

Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Oct. 21-27

One of this fall's biggest films, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of sci-fi novel "Dune," hits theaters this week along with animated children's movie "Ron's Gone Wrong," with "Dune" receiving a same-day streaming release on HBO Max. Wes Anderson's latest film "The French Dispatch" also begins its limited theatrical rollout this week, before expanding Oct. 29. And multiple acclaimed documentaries make their debut in theaters and on streaming. Here are this week's highlights.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recent years have been good for horror movies — here are 10 great flicks

There has been no shortage of scares over the last couple of years — many of them from the movie world. Here’s a look at 11 spooky releases from 2020-21. All are widely available to stream/rent/purchase. “Freaky” • Nobody is doing better work these days in the horror-comedy genre than...
MOVIES
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy