Panel: Military Needs More Electrical Power to Counter Long-Range Missile Threats

By John Grady
USNI News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon finds itself in the “shocking and eye-opening” position of needing more electrical power to protect distributed naval and ground forces from long-range attack at a time when China dominates the global production of advanced batteries needed to meet that mission, a panel of security experts said Thursday....

