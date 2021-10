Statewide Association for Long Term Care Facilities Bestows Honors to Outstanding Skilled Nursing Care Providers in Ten Regions Throughout Texas. October 13, 2021 – Following one of the most challenging years as a health care provider caring for the most vulnerable population during a global pandemic, a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) at Focused Care at Center, a local long term skilled nursing care community, was recognized by the Texas Health Care Association (THCA) for her outstanding delivery of nursing care. Vicki Burr, CNA, was presented with the award for Region 6 at the THCA’s Annual Convention in September.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO