The Buffalo Bills are in the spotlight as they take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football! The Bills look to avenge the loss from last season with some extra firepower on the defensive line. The Titans didn’t sit pat this offseason though, adding longtime Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones. Jones is expected to return to action following a hamstring injury that kept him off the field the last two weeks. His (anticipated) presence could be all the more important for the Titans with A.J. Brown questionable to play due to illness. It’s a limited sample size, but what can the Bills expect from Jones in his new home?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO