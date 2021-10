ROCKWALL, TX – October 11, 2021 — The Leadership Rockwall Class of 2022 trekked to Denton to take part in a two-day teambuilding exercise at the beautiful Stony Ranch. The group cooperatively scaled a 12-foot vertical wall, ziplined more than 300 yards from a height of 40 feet, climbed a 25-foot telephone pole, and finished the course by jumping to a trapeze bar suspended in the air! Fears were conquered while friends were made, all while polishing leadership skills that will take Rockwall to the next level.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO