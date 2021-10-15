Whitmer vetoes more election-related bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her re-election campaign and had $12.5 million on hand as of last week. The Democrat released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates. Further details on donations and spending were expected once her report was filed with the state later in the day.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has told Republican lawmakers to start over on their redistricting plans, saying they must "do better" if they expect him to sign the proposals that would solidify the majorities already in place. The GOP-proposed maps are largely based on the current lines...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will veto the latest effort by legislative Republicans to create a school voucher system in Michigan, a new proposal that may skirt a constitutional ban on using public money to fund private education. Bills fast-tracked in the House and Senate on Tuesday create a system where private...
It appears fights over Michigan’s election rules will continue this week in the state Legislature. The House Elections and Ethics Committee has on its Tuesday agenda a package of three bills, one of which would ban mailing unsolicited absentee voter applications. This follows Republicans objecting to a mass mailing of...
Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two more GOP-backed election bills Friday, including one that would have established a 100-day deadline for state officials to review initiative petition signatures. Whitmer, a Democrat, has previously pledged to block proposals from the Republican-controlled Legislature that she believes diminish voters' rights. GOP...
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer signed a bill that will allow car dealerships more flexibility in choosing their operating hours. Dealers in the state had to be open for at least 30 hours a week for 52 weeks each year until now. The bill signed into law today allows dealerships to miss that 30-hour requirement for as many as for weeks in a year.
LANSING — Lenawee County's state representatives this week voted in support of more election bills that are likely to be vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday approved tougher voter ID requirements and a ban against mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications. The votes finalized legislation that earlier passed the state Senate, where state Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida, voted for them.
(The Center Square) – The GOP-led Michigan House of Representatives approved three bills Thursday that aim to change election law. The legislators claim the bills will “secure elections” despite Democrats decrying the bills as “voter suppression.”. The House approved Senate Bill 303 on a 56-51 vote. The bill seeks to...
The GOP-led state House gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would require people to show a photo I-D to vote, sending it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a near-certain veto. Democrats opposed the bill as an unnecessary obstacle to voting and would actually discourage participation in elections. Representative...
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday approved tougher voter ID requirements and a ban against mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications, finalizing bills that will be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
A slate of bills that would further regulate and restrict access to abortion continues to make its way through the Wisconsin Legislature, in spite of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ implied assurance that he will veto them — some for the second time. "This was vetoed by the governor last session,...
Gov. Evers: “Republicans will have to do better than this if they expect me to sign either of these bills—they need to go back to the drawing board.”. When Republican leaders in the state Legislature proclaimed that they wanted to make minimal changes to district maps to lock in their gerrymander, they meant it.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has now completed three rounds of the annual ritual of deciding what should become law in California by giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to hundreds of bills sent to him by the Legislature. In year one, he used the routine to demonstrate differences from his predecessor, signing...
On Oct. 8, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has vetoed several bills authored by members of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC), including Assemblymember Kevin McCarty’s (D-Sacramento) Assembly Bill (AB) 603. AB 603 would require municipalities to annually post on their websites information relating to settlements and judgments resulting...
Gov. Gavin Newsom has now completed three rounds of the annual ritual of deciding what should become law in California by giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to hundreds of bills sent to him by the Legislature. Laurel Rosenhall. Calmatters. Analysis. In year one, he used the routine to demonstrate differences...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that asked municipalities to post information on their websites on the cost of settlements and judgments resulting from allegations of improper police conduct, including any bonds issued to pay for them. Assembly Bill 603 was approved in the Assembly on a 77-1 to...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week vetoed legislation that would have required the California Department of Human Resources to develop employee “upward mobility goals” that would factor in race, gender, sexual orientation, veteran status and physical and mental disabilities. Assembly Bill 105, authored by Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, was intended...
Governor Kathy Hochul has used one of her first vetoes as governor on a bill sponsored by area State Senator George Borrello. The Sunset Bay Republican had sponsored a bill that would have released the Panama Central District from paying the remaining $1.9 million of a State Education Department penalty levied 16 years ago. Borrello says he is "deeply disappointed" with the veto, noting that former Governor Andrew Cuomo had taken similar action on the bill when he was in office...
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s health care conditions aren’t right for a new program that would give addicts a monetary incentive to kick their drug habits. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 110, along with dozens of others among the deadline for action. Vetoed Friday, the...
In year one, he used the routine to demonstrate differences from his predecessor, signing dozens of bills that Jerry Brown had vetoed — but also vetoing a greater proportion of bills than Brown typically did. In year two, with the Legislature largely sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Newsom signed fewer...
