ST. LOUIS — Steve Swartz looked out from his wife's coffee shop on the corner of Washington Ave and 4th Street at the exact moment a car turned the wrong way down a one-way. "Accident-wise, we generally see people running red lights, and not paying attention. We also see a number of people that turn the wrong way onto 4th Street, being a one-way street going the wrong way," Swartz said.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO