Man arrested after walking into Summerville fire station, punching firefighter in face

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department on Thursday arrested a man after he walked into a Summerville fire station and punched a firefighter.

According to the police report, James Moore walked into Summerville Fire & Rescue #5 on W. Butternut Road and told the crew that he was tired, hungry, and thirsty. The crew got him some water and Moore drank some before becoming agitated.

The report states that Moore stared off into the distance for a moment before blurting out “OH MY GOD.” He then “turned in the direction of the firefighters and stated ‘I confess'” before throwing his cup of water at a female crew member, then punching her in the jaw.

Another crew member got Moore to the ground and held him there until officers arrived.

Responding officers reported that James “showed signs of agitation and possible impairment.” He was confused about where he was and “continued to talk to himself while rapping songs.”

Moore said that he had smoked marijuana earlier, and officers found 1.87 grams on his person.

He was evaluated by EMS and taken to Summerville Medical Center.

Moore is facing charges of assault and battery third degree and simple possession of marijuana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.