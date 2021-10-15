Gallery Night returns Friday night to the City of Erie
Gallery Night is back for the first time since 2019.
The popular event is scheduled to resume Friday night beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Local galleries will be open for free. With the exception of the Erie Art Museum, there’s a $3 entry fee for non-members.
Reservations are also required at the Erie Art Museum as well as proof of vaccination.
Participating galleries include:
Erie Art Museum
20 E 5th St, Erie, PA 16507
erieartmuseum.org
Glass Growers Gallery
10 E 5th St, Erie, PA 16507
glassgrowersgallery.com
Radius CoWork
1001 State St #907, Erie, PA 16501
radiusco.work
PACA Gallery
1505 State St, Erie, PA 16501
paca1505.org
1020 Collective
1020 Holland, Erie PA 16501
1020collective.com
V Gallery
3330 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506
erievgallery.com
32 West 8th
32 West 8th, Erie PA 16501
32westeighth.com
Andora’s Bubble
516 State St, Erie, PA 16501
andorasbubble.com
City Gallery LLC
1503 State St, Erie, PA 16501
Facebook.com/citygalleryerie
D’Hopkins Denniston Gallery
Fine Art & Boutique
5 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501: D’Hopkins Denniston Gallery
Noodlefish
@ PACA
1505 State St, Erie, PA 16501
noodlefishprod.com
Give A Crepe La CrepErie LLC
2431 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502
giveacrepeonline.wordpress.com
Tipsy Bean Cafe
2425 Peach St, Erie, PA 16502
tipsybean.cafe
